With a new trailer for Don't Worry Darling premiering, it's clear that chaos is the best way to describe this movie. In a steamy psychological thriller that sees the talents of Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, the movie sees a wife in the '50s questioning her reality when she starts noticing something wrong with the secret Victory Project. Directed by Olivia Wilde, Don't Worry Darling releases in theatres on September 23, 2022. Don’t Worry Darling Trailer: Harry Styles, Florence Pugh’s Steamy Psychological Thriller Plays Mind Games With You! (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer:

