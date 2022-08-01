To say Everything Everywhere All at Once has been a cultural phenomenon this year would be an understatement. Sweeping up records and becoming one of the most acclaimed films of 2022, the Michelle Yeoh starrer has crossed $100 Million worldwide. This also makes it the first A24 film to pass that milestone. Earlier last month, Everything Everywhere All at Once was also confirmed for an Indian release. Everything Everywhere All At Once: Michelle Yeoh's A24 Film Acquired For Indian Release By Impact Films, Coming Soon to Theatres!

Check Out The Tweet:

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' crosses $100M at the worldwide box office 💰 The first @A24 film to reach this milestone pic.twitter.com/4hS2Icg0ZS — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 31, 2022

