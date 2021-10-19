Ghostbusters: Afterlife will star Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd in the lead. The others who would be reprising the roles from the original film include Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson. This upcoming flick is a direct sequel to Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989). Jason Reitman’s directorial is set three decades after the events of the second movie where the single mother and her two children discover the past and gear up to protect the future. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has confirmed that Ghostbusters: Afterlife will release in Indian theatres on November 19.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

