The makers of Ghostbuster: Afterlife have shared an intriguing trailer of the Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace starrer film. The story revolves around a single mom and her two kids, who arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)