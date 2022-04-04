Singer-composer AR Rahman attended the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards with his son AR Ameen, which was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. He met with BTS at the awards show and the video of them has been doing rounds on social media. Netizens ask and wishes that the Oscar-winning composer should meet K-pop sensation BTS and collaborate with them for a project. GRAMMYs 2022: AR Rahman Shares Picture With His Son From the Red Carpet (View Pic).

Watch The Video Below:

Aww!

A few seconds of legends BTS and AR Rahman in one frame, let me go cry in the corner 🙏🥺 @arrahman @BTS_twt #Grammys pic.twitter.com/I7kXSrddFx — Monica 💜 💚 (@MonicaYadav08) April 4, 2022

Excited!

Finally!

AR Rahman with BTS i think World is finally healing pic.twitter.com/w9ceVJ7GCD — waj⁷ (@ksjdays) April 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)