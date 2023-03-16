While James Gunn had confirmed that he was writing Superman: Legacy, there was still no director attached to it. Now, the co-president of the DC Studios has announced that he will directing the project himself. In a heartfelt thread dedicated to his father, Gunn talked about his loved for the script and how he is really "excited" about it. Superman: Legacy flies into theatres on June 11, 2025. James Gunn Opens Up About the Age of DC Universe’s Superman and Batman.

Check Out the Tweet Thread:

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

