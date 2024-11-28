Julien Arnold, Canadian stage actor, collapsed and passed away while performing A Christmas Carol. His death occurred during an evening show of the stage production at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Sunday (November 24), according to E! News. A spokesperson for Alberta Health Services stated that he died at the theatre "despite resuscitation attempts" by paramedics. He was 60 years old. Song Jae Rim Found Dead: Seoul Police Discover Two-Page Suicide Note in South Korean Star’s Apartment.

Julien Arnold No More

🔗: https://t.co/UALKyHgS5Y Julien Arnold passed away after having a medical emergency during a performance of A Christmas Carol. Everything we know about his death is at the link. pic.twitter.com/0rhl6dX56a — E! News (@enews) November 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)