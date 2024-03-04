Kanye West is facing accusations of 'cheating' on his wife Bianca Censori following explosive claims made by an influencer. The ''Vultures'' rapper was called out by Bryce Hall, social media personality and boxer, who shared screenshots of him reaching out to his girlfriend, Mikaela Lafuente. Bryce shared a few screengrabs from the chat between the 46-year-old rapper and his girlfriend, Mikaela. Kanye can ask Mikaela in the screenshot whether she wants to hang out with him and listen to music. The Yeezy owner sends a message first, "Back in Cali." Mikaela replies, “What?” He again asks, "Are you in California or the States?" and then continues, "Wanted to see if you wanted to hang and listen to the new album." The second screenshot shows West seemed to have erased his messages after Lafuente rejected him. Kanye West Sparks Controversy by Sharing Racy Photos of Wife Bianca Censori in Bondage Mask and Suit – Check Out!.

Kanye West's Texts To Mikaela Lafuente:

He just want her to listen to the new album 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/oLzGvkahBB — BlackMobxGhost (@BlackMobxTadoe) March 3, 2024

Kanye West's DM:

Kanye West DM's Bryce Hall's girlfriend. 💀 How do we tell him!? 😭 pic.twitter.com/sNYw1jDwy7 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) March 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)