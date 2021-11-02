While Kristen Stewart is winning on the professional background, today the actress is headlining the news for a personal achievement. The actress, after dating Dylan Meyer for nearly two years, is finally engaged to the love of her life. "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she revealed on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening," she added.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

