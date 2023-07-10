Lana Del Rey decided to shade one of her exes during her live performance of "Chemtrails" and she's referring to Sean Larkin. The real life cop and the singer split up after a while of dating and Lana later had a billboard advertising her album propped up in Larkin's hometown, writing "It's. Personal." under the picture. She recently threw shade at her ex once more during a concert while singing "Chemtrails", adding "He’s born in December and got married when we were still together. He got married when we were in couple’s therapy together, sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew" to the lyrics.

Watch Lana's Video of Chemtrails:

Sean Larkin’s birthday is in December and he got married in early 2022. pic.twitter.com/HyMi3ohyid — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)