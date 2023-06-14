Continuing the endless string of live-action remakes of classic animated movies, Bambi is the next movie set to receive the glossy coat of paint as the film is reportedly in development at Disney. Sarah Polley, who is best known for directing Women Talking and starring in Dawn of the Dead, is also in talks to helm the movie. Moana: Dwayne Johnson’s Live Action Film to Release on June 27, 2025- Reports.

Sarah Polley is in talks to direct the live-action ‘BAMBI’ remake for Disney. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/YDBX0VKzub — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 13, 2023

