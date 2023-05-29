After the Cannes Film Festival Martin Scorsese while taking a tour of Italy met with Pope Francis, and announced that he will be making a film about Jesus. You might be wondering why he would announce a film about Jesus just for the Pope. Well, here's what Scorsese said "I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus." Martin Scorsese Reveals That Only Now is He 'Beginning to See the Possibility of What Cinema Could Be', Says There is 'No More Time' For Him to Tell Stories.

View More Details:

Martin Scorsese has met with the Pope and announced that he will make a film about Jesus. (Source: https://t.co/N9a8njfRZ8) pic.twitter.com/Cx61o6sKrs — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 29, 2023

Martin Scorsese Meets the Pope

Thank you to Martin #Scorsese for accepting the invitation to join us of La Civiltà Cattolica and Georgetown University - along with his wife and daughter - in the meeting of 40 poets and writers from different Countries with #PopeFrancesco, who said among other things, "This is… pic.twitter.com/yG6bEyo2Wq — Antonio Spadaro (@antoniospadaro) May 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)