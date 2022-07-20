Miriam Margolyes has accused Arnold Schwarzenegger of farting in her face during the shoot of End of Days. The Harry Potter actress who revealed about it on “I’ve Got News For You” podcast says that she hasn’t forgiven him yet. She was quoted as saying, “He was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course, I do — but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face,” reports Variety.

Miriam Margolyes About Arnold Schwarzenegger

