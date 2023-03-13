The actors of RRR are excited for the sequel to start, especially Jr NTR. Although in a red carpet interview he said SS Rajamouli has not yet told him them when it's going to start. But they all know it sure is going to long. RRR Star Jr NTR Drops Pics of His Fun Meet Up With Emily in Paris Actor Lucien Leon Laviscount in LA!

Watch Jr NTR on Red Carpet Here:

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. can't wait for production on the #RRR sequel to start, though he doesn't know when that will be yet. https://t.co/ESbPYqrUFK pic.twitter.com/qIANJd99nC — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023

