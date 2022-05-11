The upcoming film Providence has gathered up quite the cast. The murder mystery is reportedly being headlined by Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Himesh Patel. The film is reportedly being helmed by Potsi Ponciroli who is best known for directing Old Henry. The movie sees the residents of a small town work their way around a murder and find over a million dollars.

