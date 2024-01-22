Rebel Wilson Shares Adorable Pic Featuring Her ‘Angels’ Ramona Agruma and Baby Royce!. Rebel Wilson is set to be the emcee for the 2024 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards, gracing the stage on February 10.Joining her as co-host for the event is singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. This dynamic duo will be accompanied by some of the industry's most prominent stars who will be presenting at the ceremonies. The AACTA Awards, presented by Foxtel Group, will unfold at the Home of the Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

Rebel Wilson and Harry Connick To Host 2024 AACTA Awards:

Rebel Wilson and Harry Connick Jr. to Host AACTA Awards – Global Bulletin https://t.co/3odvmdMuah — Variety (@Variety) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)