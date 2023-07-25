Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro who dated for more than 3 years have now broken up. The two singers who had announced their engagement in the music video of their song "Beso" have now called it off as well. Neither Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have publicly spoken about their break up. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split After Seven Years of Marriage- Reports.

View Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Update:

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have broken up after more than three years together, @People reports. pic.twitter.com/LqGm60LkUH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)