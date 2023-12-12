Lionsgate has thrown horror enthusiasts into a whirlwind of anticipation with the unexpected revelation of Saw XI. In a surprising Monday afternoon announcement, the studio set a release date for the 11th installment in the enduring horror franchise just nine months away, on September 27, 2024. Revealed through an eerie Instagram post adorned with Roman numerals against the iconic Saw backdrop, the caption cryptically declares, "The game continues." Saw X Is the Highest Rated Film in the Franchise and Only One To Receive a Fresh Score on Rotten Tomatoes So Far!

View Saw XI Update Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAW (@saw)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)