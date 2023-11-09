Multiple members of Shania Twain's touring crew were hospitalised after a highway accident in Canada. The accident occurred while the crew was traveling between Winnipeg and Saskatoon. A team bus and a truck from Twain's tour were involved in the collision, which was caused by 'driving conditions due to inclement weather'. Canadian singer Shaina herself wasn't on the bus at the time. Neil Portnow, Former Chief of Grammys, Accused of Raping and Drugging Female Artist – Reports.

Shania Twain Crew Members Hospitalised:

Bus carrying Shania Twain's crew crashes on icy Saskatchewan highway https://t.co/m1fS39Raah pic.twitter.com/dEWvFKv0wU — National Post (@nationalpost) November 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)