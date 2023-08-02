Jason Momoa celebrated his 44th birthday on August 1 by taking a dip in a hot tub amid snowfall in Queenstown. He shared a video of himself on Instagram, where he is seen shirtless and laughing as he enjoys the hot sesh. "What the hell is going on ... look at that, August 1. Never in my life, 44 years, did I ever get in a hot tub. Snow on the mountain, hot tub, cold beer, good friends. Cheers everybody, love ya," he could be seen saying in the clip. Jason Momoa Birthday Special: Did You Know the Star Has His Own Line of Guinness Beers? 5 Facts About the Aquaman Actor That Will Surprise You!

Jason Momoa Goes Shirtless on Snowy Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)