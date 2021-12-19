Tom Holland is the talk of the town right now because of his MCU flick Spider-Man No Way Home. The superhero movie is breaking all records at the box office. Having said that, a few days back, when Tom appeared on Twitter Movies with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, he confirmed he's a BTS fan. It so happened that a netizen compared Spider-Man and the septet. To which, Tom said, “Oh, that’s a big comparison. BTS are a big deal." "I really like the edits of BTS. They’re always done really well, very entertaining,” he added.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)