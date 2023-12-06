Netflix is hooked on Squid Game: The Challenge, renewing the reality spin-off for a second season. As the first season finale airs, unveiling the winner of the $4.56 million prize, the show continues to reign as a chart-topper. The Challenge dominated Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list and secured a spot in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Now, Netflix shared a short video teasing the second season, they have not yet revealed the date and time for the reality show. Squid Game The Challenge Review: Critics Hail Michael Van Wijk, Lee Taylor, Theresa Sherron, and Marcus Harrington's Netflix Show, Calls It Gripping!.

Squid Game: The Challenge To Release Soon:

Attention players, are you ready for the next game? Squid Game: The Challenge is returning for a Season 2! Join the reality competition on https://t.co/rHt0nq0WtI. pic.twitter.com/QOtRDpdtD8 — Netflix (@netflix) December 6, 2023

