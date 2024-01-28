Searching for Taylor Swift on X, previously known as Twitter, currently leads to no results. This follows a disturbing incident involving the spread of graphic, AI-generated images of the singer on the platform. Users attempting to search for her name encounter an error message. X hasn't officially commented on this specific development. It remains unclear whether the missing search results are a deliberate action or a technical glitch. Taylor Swift's Deepfake Explicit AI Images Go Viral Online, Sparks Outrage Among Swifties

Taylor Swift is currently not searchable on Twitter/X. pic.twitter.com/rbVVkX9dkq — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2024

