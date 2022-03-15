Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire made the announcement for Spider-Man: No Way Home's Blu-ray and digital media release by recreating the iconic Spidey meme, and that moment will go down as the most epic moment in history. Now as the date for the release is nearing, the makers shared the BTS video of what went behind recreating the meme. The three stars are seen having fun and goofing around which makes you want them to reunite again.

Check Out The Video Below:

Go behind the scenes of the meme-making magic. Get #SpiderManNoWayHome Now on Digital and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12! https://t.co/XCrRDQPjCq pic.twitter.com/eHD4pMGoRW — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) March 15, 2022

