Tom Holland has been having great luck at the box office as his second release in the last two months takes the first spot at the box office. Earning $44 Million domestically which brings up its total collection to $139 Million worldwide, Uncharted has been having great success. This just comes a few months after Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also had the number one spot at the box office when it debuted.

Check Out The Box Office Below:

Two box office wins! At $44M #Uncharted has the most substantial opening since Spider-Man No Way Home. And Channing Tatum’s #DogMovie makes back its entire budget with $15M its first weekend. pic.twitter.com/NJUFPKux0S — Fandango (@Fandango) February 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)