A new poster for Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg's Uncharted just dropped. The poster features new looks at Tom Holland's Nathan Drake while characters like Sully and Chloe can be seen in the background. Uncharted is a film adaptation of the hit PlayStation videogame series of the same name. It follows Nathan Drake as he finds lost cities and uncovers treasure. Uncharted is scheduled to release on February 18, 2022.

Check Out The Photo Below:

Looking good while stealing $5 billion in treasure counts as a skill, right? #UnchartedMovie is exclusively in movie theaters February 18. pic.twitter.com/QLaANLIrj0 — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) January 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)