Winnie the Pooh is all set to return, although not in the way you expected him to. A new film titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has been announced. The film will be a horror retelling of the classic animated story. Disney isn't involved in the project as the rights to Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain in January of this year.

First look at ‘WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY’, a horror retelling of Winnie The Pooh. pic.twitter.com/VfBF6MTpOc — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 26, 2022

