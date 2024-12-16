Sitar player Anoushka Shankar has expressed her grief following the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain, calling his death ‘devastating’. In a heartfelt tribute shared on her Instagram story, she wrote, “Dear God, may he rest in peace. He has now passed away approx 1.5 hours ago surrounded by family. Sending them all the love in the world to get through this. We have all lost one of the Greatest. Some of us have lost a beloved. It is devastating.” The tabla maestro, aged 73, died on December 15 at a hospital in San Francisco. Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away: From Family, Career to Health Issues, All You Need To Know About the Award-Winning Tabla Maestro.

Anoushka Shankar Mourns Ustad Zakir Hussain’s Passing

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@anoushkashankarofficial)

