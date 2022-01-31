Jisoo and Jung Hae-In aka Snowdrop couple, Eun Yeong-ro and Lim Soo-ho make a beautiful appearance on BLACKPINK star's latest Instagram post, and oh, my, god, it's beautiful. The picture might be a little blurry but to every Snowdrop drama fan, it's gold. The dashing actor and his pretty co-star make a picture-perfect couple. The 16-episode romantic Korean drama set against the backdrop of political upheaval wrapped on January 30, 2022.

Everyone's Favourite Snowdrop Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

