Karan Johar often posts hilarious content on his social media. Taking to Instagram once again, Karan Johar said that he will end up dating the photo-sharing app, Instagram. Giving the reason why he thinks it is a perfect choice, he wrote, "I think I will just date Instagram. No other partner will allow me to like, block, unfollow and then follow again!”

