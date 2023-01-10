Kate Winslet's kid gesture towards a young journalist is getting lauded all over. Case in point, when the journo named Martha tells Winslet, "Um, it's my first time," the actress comforts her. "It's going to be the most amazing interview. And do you know why? Because we've decided that it's going to be, "the Oscar-winning actress replied to the reporter. Kate Winslet Hospitalised After She Slips While Filming for Lee in Croatia.

Watch Kate Winslet Comforting Young Journalist:

Kate Winslet comforts young nervous journalist who is doing her first interview. pic.twitter.com/FPrhrHwpD0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 10, 2023

