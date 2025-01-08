Hold onto your seats, BLINKS! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is about to blow your mind in the upcoming zom-com apocalypse thriller in Newtopia, filled with trouble, fun, romance and thrill, premiering on Coupang Play and Amazon Prime Video on February 7. Well, this time she is not crying over a North Korean militant and hovering over their failed love story but she is running this time from Zombies and trying to reconnect with her ex-boyfriend. The makers have just dropped the intense trailer, and you won’t be able to look away! Jisoo stars as Young Joo, with Park Jung Min playing the role of Jae Yoon, and the trailer sets the stage for some serious action. ‘Newtopia’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Looks Stunning in NEW Stills From Her Upcoming Series Co-Starring Park Jung Min (View Pics).

What Is Newtopia?

The trailer starts with Young Joo and Jae Yoon deciding to go their separate ways, only to be hit with a zombie apocalypse shortly after. Downtown Seoul is in chaos, but amid the madness, these two are on a mission to reunite. The clip shows Jisoo running through the streets, brimming with determination, while Jung Min’s character fights off zombies to save the day.

Newtopia Trailer

New Poster and More Drama

Not only did the trailer drop, but the makers also unleashed new posters, showing Young Joo and Jae Yoon racing towards each other amid the zombie mayhem. Will they make it out? You’ll have to tune in to find out. ‘Newtopia’ First Look Out! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung Min Star in Thrilling Zombie Apocalypse Drama (See Pics),

Check Out New Poster's Of Newtopia

The Crew Behind Newtopia

With Time to Hunt director Yoon Sung-Hyun at the helm and Parasite's Ji Won on the writing team, Newtopia is bound to be a thriller. February can’t come soon enough – this one will be epic!

