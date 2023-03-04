BTS' Jungkook recently went live on Weverse and surprised Indian ARMYs when he put on the famous song "Naatu Naatu" from the film RRR. He also said that he's watched the film and happily vibed to the song, and even seemed to know some lyrics as he lip synced to them. Indian ARMYs are over the moon about their fave acknowledging and appreciating music from their country. BTS's Jungkook Explains Why He Suddenly Deleted His Personal Instagram Account.

