BTS' Jungkook recently went live on Weverse and surprised Indian ARMYs when he put on the famous song "Naatu Naatu" from the film RRR. He also said that he's watched the film and happily vibed to the song, and even seemed to know some lyrics as he lip synced to them. Indian ARMYs are over the moon about their fave acknowledging and appreciating music from their country. BTS's Jungkook Explains Why He Suddenly Deleted His Personal Instagram Account.

OMG OMG JUNGKOOK VIBING TO NATTU NATTU HE SAID HE WATCHED RRR THE FVCK?😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/HKONOeU9OS — AJWA⁷||military wife|| on the street🐿 (@_ajwaheed) March 3, 2023

jimin watched 3 idiots, knows what biryani is. jungkook watched RRR nad jammed to nattu nattu. THEY GAVE ME A REASON TO LIVE SKSJSK pic.twitter.com/yFSh4ll5ap — mel . on the street (@ksjvee) March 3, 2023

the infamous nattu nattu step!!!maknae line doing this WHEN? DROP IT ALREADYY pic.twitter.com/9oc57nDmRN — dalbyeol⁷ 🪞on the street (@minieslildimple) March 3, 2023

JUNGKOOK KNOWS THE HOOK PART OF NATTU NATTU 😭😭😭 JUNGKOOK KNOWS THE CHOREOGRAPHY OF NATTU NATTU 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zMAKx2MX44 — FACE Beethoven ON THE STREET⁷ (@findingmybias) March 3, 2023

JUNGKOOK EVEN STOOD UP AND DANCED ON NATTU NATTU LIKE THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/hsLTuxIG8Y — `p⁷☆ JHOPE ON THE STREET OUT NOW!🕺🪞 (@btsuniversea) March 3, 2023

