The highly anticipated South Korean web series, Gyeongseong Creature, has finally announced its release date. The series, set to premiere on Netflix, will be divided into two parts. The first part is scheduled to debut on December 22, while the second part will begin streaming on January 5, 2024. The collaboration between Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee in this upcoming K-Drama has sent fans into a frenzy of excitement. Speaking about the teaser, the thriller unfolds in the spring of 1945 under Japanese colonial rule, where individuals struggle to navigate their lives on the thin line between life and death. Claudia Kim and Wi Ha-jun will also play key roles in the series. Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee To Be Joined by Claudia Kim, Wi Ha Joon and Others for ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ Drama.

Check Out Gyeongseong Creature Teaser Here:

