Former BIGBANG Member G-Dragon has been making headlines after charges against him in a drug case were dropped. Emerging reports suggest he could consider renewing his previous contract with YG Entertainment. His previous agreement with the agency expired in June. According to Allkpop, YG Entertainment said, 'As for the rumours regarding G-Dragon's contract renewal, it's challenging for us to confirm anything at this time.' Previously, rumours circulated about a possible meeting between G-Dragon and Galaxy Corporation for an exclusive contract. Meanwhile, the company is set to host a press conference in Seoul on December 21 and will cover the singers drug allegation and unveil his future. G-Dragon Denies Drug Allegations in Official Statement: I Have Nothing To Do With News Reports About Violations.

G-Dragon To Sign New Contract With YG Entertainment?

YG Entertainment maintains silence on #GDragon's contract renewal speculations amidst press conference announcement by Galaxy Corporationhttps://t.co/LlkpgQgKOD — allkpop (@allkpop) December 20, 2023

