In an interview, Gang Dong-won talked about him working with singer IU and Hirokazu Koreeda, the Japanese film director on the set of the film Broker. It is the first Korean film ever made by a Japanese director. Gang Dong-won said he first met Hirokazu Koreeda around seven years ago after which they met up and decided to work together. He said he hasn't been able to talk to IU much but it was good working with her. The actor also mentioned that his friend, V of BTS came to visit him at the VIP test screening of Broker. Entertainment News | 'Broker' Wins Ecumenical Jury Award for Best Film at Cannes.

