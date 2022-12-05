KARA recently held a mini fan meeting after their comeback with Move Again, and it was certainly an emotional comeback. The five members gathered in front of fans and Seungyeon thanked fans and talked about how hard it was for her and the others. Midway she broke down in tears remembering her former bandmate Goo Hara who died by suicide in 2019. KARA Make a Comeback with 'When I Move' on Music Bank!

