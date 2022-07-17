Kim Woo Bin has an upcoming sci-fi film titled Alienoid in which he stars alongside Kim Tae-ri, Ryu Jun-yeol, So Ji-sub, Lee Hanee and others. The actor recently discussed his film Alienoid, the kind of roles he used to play and how he now wants to show more realistic acting.

Watch the Trailer for Alienoid Here:

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)