Mamamoo's new song "1,2,3 Eoi!" will have you wanting to let your hair down and get crazy. The four members are seen enjoying their time together in this quirky and pleasurable music video. They sing karaoke, go drinking, play cards, show off their commendable dance skills and more. What do you think of this music video? Mamamoo To Hold Their First Ever World Tour ‘My Con’ Starting in November.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)