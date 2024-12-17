BLACKPINK’S Lisa is all set to mesmerise audiences with her appearance on the hit show The White Lotus, season 3. Known for her stunning beauty and impeccable sartorial choices, Lisa never fails to captivate. Today, we look at five times the K-pop idol exuded rockstar vibes. In one look, Lisa slays in a black mini skirt paired with a cropped matching top. She effortlessly steals the spotlight in a daring skirt with metallic detailing, a cropped top and a full-sleeve metallic jacket. Lisa takes things a notch higher in a black 3/4-sleeve dress paired with strappy heels and dramatic wings. She is a total diva in black shorts and a silver metallic bralette, complemented by a shimmery cape. That’s not all! She takes our breath away in a brown mini skirt and completes the look with a strapless black and brown top and a full-length jacket. In every look, her hair, makeup, and accessories are on point, perfectly finishing each ensemble with finesse. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Teaser: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Goes ‘Sawadika’ As She Makes Her Acting Debut; Mike White’s HBO Series Premieres Feb 16, 2025 (Watch).

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Exudes Rockstar Vibes

Hey Trendsetter!

She’s A Diva!

Take Our Breath Away!

