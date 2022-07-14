WINNER's fans, called Inner Circle can't get over the hilarious yet cute cushion dolls of the band. The fans only wanted some good merch but got cushion dolls with their faces stuck on them. But after WINNER themselves seemed to be having a lot of fun with them. their fans decided maybe they're not so bad after all. WINNER’s Kang Seung-yoon To Take a Break From Group Activities Due to Ankle Injury.
View Tweets Here:
송민호 제로투 pic.twitter.com/LyO5caQJss
— 케이 (@_aka_kei) April 30, 2022
Show Your Love
#ILOVEU CHALLENGE#SHOWYOURLOVE #강승윤#WINNER #위너 #ILOVEUchallenge pic.twitter.com/gXYo0VD6MW
— 제다 (@jeda0817) July 14, 2022
Cute
Cushion Dolls for the Win
hwangssabuda IG update with WINNER cushion dolls😆💙
THE CIRCLE WITH WINNER#WINNER2022Concert#WINNER@yg_winnercity@yginnercirclepic.twitter.com/Ss66AI1NK6
— Jayg🍀 | ᴡɪɴɴᴇʀ ɪ♡ᴜ (@dooomdada) May 1, 2022
View More Images Here:
#WINNER official MD 'cushion dolls' are going viralhttps://t.co/KlYaYeZbZz
— allkpop (@allkpop) July 14, 2022
