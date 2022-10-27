Xdinary Heroes have revealed O.de's concept photos for their comeback album Overload and he looks as dashing as ever. They previously also released his visual sampler, in which he seemed to overtaken by some kind of noise or voices in his head that disturbed him. Xdinary Heroes’ Jungsu Digs Up Flowers in His Eerie Visual Sampler for ‘Overload’.

Beautiful O.de

A Vision O.de

