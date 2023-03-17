Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are ready to legally change their son’s name over one year after he was born. According to TMZ, the on-again, off-again couple recently filed documents requesting to legally change the name of their son from Wolfe Jacques Webster to Aire Webster. In the docs, Kylie and Travis say they "regret the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster. Now that Petitioners have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit." However, the court has yet to sign off the name change. Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Welcome Their Second Child Together, Shares Glimpse Of Their Baby Boy On Instagram (View Pic).

