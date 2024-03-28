Actress Mohena Kumari is all set to welcome her second child with her husband, Suyesh Rawat. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared photos from her adorable baby shower. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress flaunted her pregnancy glow and baby bump in the photos. Mom-to-be looked beautiful in a pink outfit as she posed with her family members. Mohena shared the pics on Instagram and wrote in the caption, 'Welcoming a new member in our family soon... Grateful and counting the blessings (camera emoji) @shirangswarge.' Mohena Kumari Singh Announces Second Pregnancy; YRKKH Actress Dances to ‘Aaoge Jab Tum’ in Heartfelt Instagram Post! (Watch Video).

Check Out Mohena Kumari's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari)

