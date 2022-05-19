1971's hit Bollywood film Anand's remake has been announced on May 19. The original film starred Amitabh Bachchan (Babu Moshai) and Rajesh Khanna (Jaichand) as the leads. FYI, the remake is said to be in the scripting stage, where the makers are yet to finalise the director and star cast. Amitabh Bachchan Breaks Down, Reveals Why He Was Forced To Host Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000 (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

While the film is in the scripting stages, the makers are yet to finalise the director and star cast. #Anand #AnandRemake— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2022

