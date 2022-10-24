There’s reportedly immense pressure mounted on leading sportswear company Adidas to cut ties with Kanye West following his anti-Semitic comments. The rapper’s comments have taken internet by storm, especially relating to Jewish people. There are many who are now looking into Adidas’ past and it is shown that they not just supplied Nazi army with footwear, but the founders, the Dassler Brothers, belonged to the Nazi party. There are many who are demanding action with Adidas’ ties with Kanye. Balenciaga Reportedly Cuts Ties With Kanye West After His Anti-Semitic Posts.

Adidas Under Pressure To Cut Ties With Kanye West

Pressure mounts on Adidas to cut ties with Kanye West following a spike in antisemitism across the U.S. in his name. pic.twitter.com/DBsOiREK8y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)