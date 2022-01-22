LIT couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a huge announcement on January 21. The duo took to their respective social media handles and informed fans that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. As soon as this news was out, fans, as well as celebrities, poured love on NickYanka. Right from Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi to Pooja Hegde, stars wished the couple. Check it out: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcome Their First Baby Through Surrogacy; Actress Shares the Good News on Insta.

Priyanka and Nick Blessed With a Baby:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Here Are The Congratulatory Messages:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

