Singer-actress, Patti LaBelle was taken off the stage in the middle of a Milwaukee show on Saturday (Dec 10) night after the venue was hit with a bomb threat. Video of two security guards removing Patti from the event is spreading like wildfire on the internet. Matty Healy of The 1975 Kisses His Bandmate Ross MacDonald Onstage During Their LA Concert (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video:

Security removed Patti LaBelle from stage in Milwaukee after a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/qfIBH80BDh — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)