Director Om Raut has posted a picture post from Los Angeles and shared an update for all fans eagerly looking forward to the release of Adipurush. He mentioned, “One thing that I always wanted to do for all our #Adipurush fans. It's almost time. Can’t wait for 12th January 2023. #Adipurush #IMAX #LosAngeles #3D.” Fans are thrilled to watch this Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan-starrer in theatres in 3D and IMAX, but right now, they have demanded the first look of the film. Take a look at some of the tweets below. Adipurush: Photos Of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan With Director Om Raut Go Viral On Social Media!

First look release Karo Bhai 🔥💥❤️ — Prabhas (@_PrabhasRaju__) July 14, 2022

Arey bhai pehle first look tho dede — . (@Kaushal_rebel) July 14, 2022

When you are releasing trailer ?? — Devendra (@chau44786345) July 14, 2022

Please Release #Adipurush first look sir — PrabhasDDᴬᵈᶦᵖᵘʳᵘˢʰ🏹 (@PrabhasDD) July 14, 2022

