Allu Arjun’s bail hearing in connection with Pushpa 2: The Rule stampede case has been postponed to January 3, 2025, by a local court in Hyderabad. The reason for the delay remains unclear. For those unaware, the actor is facing legal charges following a tragic stampede incident at the premiere of Pushpa 2, where fans rushed to see the superstar. The incident led to the death of a woman (Revathi) and left her son (Sri Tej) severely injured. The boy has been hospitalised since the incident. Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, and was later granted interim bail for four weeks on a personal bond of INR 50,000. ‘I Am Touched’: Allu Arjun Shares First Social Media Post After Vandalism of His Hyderabad Home Linked to ‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Stampede.

Allu Arjun's Bail Hearing in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Rescheduled

BREAKING: Verdict on Allu Arjun Bail hearing pushed to January 3⃣rd🧑🏻‍⚖️ — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 30, 2024

